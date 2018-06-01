Etesia UK has announced huge savings on selected models in its Duocut range of green technology battery-powered pedestrian mowers.

The revolution in battery powered equipment continues to sweep through the groundscare industry and it is easy to see why - no emissions, low noise, low vibration, easy operation, reduced risk of fuel spills and fires, and much, much lower maintenance requirements.

Etesia UK was one of the first manufacturers to bring battery powered equipment to the marketplace, which enabled professional users to work for a full day on a single charge. As it stands, the company invests more money in green technology research than it does in any other department and this, in turn, enables Etesia to continue to offer ever improving grass cutting machines.

The Duocut range of green technology pedestrian mowers give professional users a means for efficient, environmentally friendly and profitable mowing. With immediate effect, four of the Duocut models can be now picked up at a discounted rate.

The Etesia Duocut 41 NACS battery-powered pedestrian mower is a self-propelled three-in-one mower with a 41cm cutting width. This versatile machine is capable of mowing with or without collection in all conditions, or high-quality mulching which is thanks to the perfect combination of 100 % collection and 100 % mulching decks.

The Duocut 41 NACTS boasts the same great features as the NACS and is a push mower; providing the operator with the choice according to their preference.

For those looking for a wider cutting width, then both the Duocut 46 PACS and PACTS will offer a solution through their 46cm cutting widths. Again, both models excel in mowing, mulching and collection and provide self-propelled or push options depending on preference.

The spring and summer special offers also includes a discounted additional battery unit which is compatible with all four of the Duocut battery-powered models.

Summer and spring special offers:

Duocut 41 NACTS. Was £1,901.00. Now £1,615.00.

Duocut 41 NACS. Was £1,801.00. Now £1,533.00.

Duocut 46 PACTS. Was £2,001.00. Now £1,700.00.

Duocut 46 PACS. Was £1,901.00. Now £1,615.00.

Additional Battery Unit. Was £895.00. Now £445.00

For further information, please contact Etesia UK on 01295 680120 or visit www.etesia.co.uk