Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

As expected, January was a mixed bag weather-wise; and February is expected to be similar with temperatures struggling to get into double figures.

It's nothing new for our greenkeepers and groundsmen. Hopefully, there will be less in the way of rain - a lot of places are already at or close to saturation point. There is still a chance of frost so, as always advised, keep off the surfaces if at all possible in these conditions.

Our diaries are here to offer some guidance on the work required during the coming month. They are not set in stone, and local conditions will determine the work schedule.

Enjoy.

