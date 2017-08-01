Reesink Turfcare is the first distributor in the UK to offer customers fixed term finance on its irrigation products.

Available over one to seven years on Toro irrigation control systems and sprinklers, and lake aeration products from Otterbine, it offers customers the chance to invest now in the best irrigation systems and ensure their golf course is maintained to the highest standards.

Finance on turfcare machinery has been something golf clubs have been taking advantage of for years and of course the concept of finance is widely available on most everyday things. In short, the concept is not new. However, it is a concept that has passed by the irrigation of golf clubs. Until now that is, thanks to Reesink Turfcare.

The level and sophistication of financial planning at many clubs today means that accurate budgeting and financial information are now features of machinery operating and replacement programmes. Regular replacement on machinery offers clubs a number of advantages such as increased reliability reducing the incidence of breakdown, subsequent downtime and maintenance costs. New machines incorporate the latest design features and technology and produce a better job. Of course these benefits do not apply to an irrigation system that once installed will last for many years.

Instead, buying irrigation on finance takes away two of the biggest headaches Reesink Turfcare finds exist for those embarking on an irrigation installation: it means installation is sooner and there is less upfront capital outlay.

Robert Jackson, irrigation manager at Reesink Turfcare, says: "Anyone who has gone through the process will know that choosing and installing an irrigation system can be a lengthy one. Removing the headache that comes with financing the project means that you're making the decision-making process a lot simpler and quicker. In most cases committees have approved similar for machinery."

Flexible and transparent, Robert says: "Through our strong relationship with a proven financial partner we can offer some very competitive deals over one to seven years. Payment plans can be monthly, quarterly, or annually and clubs can finance through hire purchase (HP) or lease."

Robert concludes: "Given that other than the land, and its bricks and mortar within, an irrigation system is likely the biggest asset a club can own. It has never failed to surprise us that finance hasn't applied to this level of investment on this vital equipment. We're delighted to be leading the way providing competitive finance options to our golf customers."

For further information on irrigation financing, call Robert Jackson on 01480 226948.

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk