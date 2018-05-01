Reesink Turfcare has welcomed Fineturf Machinery as its new appointed dealer for Toro golf and fine turf machinery, Toro grounds machinery, and TYM tractors in Lincolnshire and North Nottinghamshire.

Simon Hutton, managing director of Fineturf Machinery, left, with Nigel Lovatt, regional manager at Reesink.

Having been carefully chosen by Reesink, Fineturf Machinery steps into the role of dealer for the area vacated by Chris Sellars Groundcare, as Nigel Lovatt, regional manager at Reesink, explains: "We looked no further than Fineturf Machinery to take on this role. It is a company that is well established with a fantastic reputation and has expanded significantly in recent years. It has the same goals and ambitions as we do for the area and has invested in new staff to ensure these are achieved."

Simon Hutton, managing director of Fineturf Machinery, says he is delighted to become an official Reesink dealer and service centre for Toro and TYM: "We're looking forward to our association with Toro golf, groundscare and TYM products and hope our depth of knowledge across the golf, groundscare and sports turf industry will benefit new customers, with existing customers gaining direct access to more premium turfcare brands."

Chris Sellars Groundcare will continue to work closely with Reesink to provide warranty support throughout the transition period, as Nigel confirms: "We enjoyed a good working relationship with Chris Sellars Groundcare for many years. But 2018 sees a change in direction for them, and us. Chris Sellars Groundcare, Reesink Turfcare and Fineturf Machinery will all work together to ensure a smooth transition period for customers, and we wish the greatest success to Chris Sellars with its future endeavours."

Call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk