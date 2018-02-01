Bisham Abbey is now home to three state-of-the-art football pitches, one 3G synthetic turf field, one stitched hybrid grass field and one natural grass field, which are frequently used by professional national and international teams as well as local clubs and colleges.

Dr Iain James from the sports surface consultancy TGMS was appointed to oversee the tender and construction process to upgrade the existing natural grass field with one of the new innovative hybrid grass pitch systems.

Leading sports surface contractor Agripower Ltd was delighted when they secured the project after the competitive tender process to install the surface.

Director, Graham Longdin commented "We are honoured to have been selected to install the first Powergrass system at this prestigious site. Having originally seen the concept in Rotterdam in 2015, we actively contributed to improve the system, now resulting in higher density of synthetic fibres that can provide a consistently playable surface!"

Pitch stability, torn and ripped surfaces are a thing of the past, the unique backing allows root establishment from day one, anchoring the system to the underlying soil, providing unrivalled stability.

Powergrass changes the traditional concepts of natural grass 'fitting in' to a synthetic system, Powergrass is designed and engineered by Agronomists and Sports turf consultants and installed and maintained by natural grass experts, ensuring the needs of the natural grass and player are the priority.

The Bisham Abbey National Sport Centre

If buildings could speak, Bisham Abbey would have a fascinating story to tell. The 800-year-old Abbey was once a home for the English nobility and aristocracy and is now part of one of Sport England's National Sports Centres used as a prestigious training venue for over 20 different sports and organisations including the English Institute of Sport, England Hockey, Living Tennis and the England Football and Rugby Associations.