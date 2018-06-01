Foley United is proud to announce a new relationship with the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) as Education Supporters.

Brad Kautzer, CEO of Foley Grinders

In becoming the latest BIGGA Education Supporter, Foley United will support the members of the association and the wider greenkeeping industry and provide a number of educational opportunities through the BIGGA framework. These opportunities will include seminars and workshops to outline grinding best practice, while giving a full explanation of the different options available when it comes to all aspects of grinding.

This information will also be made available through articles and e-newsletters to provide easy access to all BIGGA members, with a particular focus on ensuring educational material is always available on request whenever required. Foley will be working closely with the BIGGA regional team to address any concerns or questions on grinding and to bring knowledge of new products and techniques directly to greenkeepers, making it easier to offer tailored solutions.

BIGGA Chief Executive Jim Croxton said: "We're delighted that Foley United has joined with BIGGA as our latest education supporter. Working closely with the biggest names in the industries allows our members to benefit from their expertise and knowledge, which can only help to raise standards across the industry.

"The team at Foley United is renowned for its innovation in technology and design and its constant desire to strive forwards. This is an ethos shared by BIGGA members everywhere, and so I'm looking forward to working closer with the Foley United team going forwards and creating further education opportunities across the association."

Brad Kautzer, CEO of Foley Grinders, said: "As an acknowledged technology leader in grinding best practices designed to maintain mowing equipment to optimal OEM specification, Foley United is excited to team with BIGGA's educational arm to share global best practices to improve results for BIGGA members. We strongly believe education and keeping abreast of the latest developments, whether safety, performance or productivity tips, will raise knowledge levels while reducing costs for course operators."

Foley United appreciates that budgets vary across the wide range of courses where BIGGA members are employed and to address that Foley United is offering a broad range of options to suit all levels of expectation. This will guarantee that in-house grinding is a financially sound investment, with a range of products that can be upgraded over time while always delivering a top quality grinding experience.

For further information on Foley United visit www.foleyunited.com or for Foley product information for the UK and Ireland visit www.prosportukltd.com