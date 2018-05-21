Ashley Bulpitt - Sat by a pool with a beer whilst smelling of two-stroke!

Who are you? Ashley Bulpitt, Head Greenkeeper at Copsewood Grange Golf Club.

Family status? Single.

Who's your hero and why? My dad, because he was a high-level cricketer, and I've always aspired to be as good as him at some sport.

What would you change about yourself? My hair colour…?

What's your guilty pleasure? Westlife.

What's been the highlight of your grounds career so far? Being promoted from within.

What are your pet peeves? Tapping or grinding teeth. Gets on my wick.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Somewhere warm, sat by a pool with a beer in hand.

What's the best part of your job? Come the weekend and getting that feedback.

… and the worst? This week. Hand-raking flood debris. It's just horrible.

Favourite record, and why? 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins just chills me out and puts me in the zone.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? Rita Ora.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Get the family together for the big surprise... and party!

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart… and I've always had this thing about Davina McCall.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? I race motocross. So, maybe Ken Roczen.

Do you have any bad habits? Vaping. I can't put the thing down!

... or any good ones? Organised.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? Last week, I did.

What are you reading now? Pitchcare, BIGGA… all the good magazines.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? "To make an omelette, you've got to break some eggs."

What's your favourite smell? Two-stroke engine.

What do you do in your spare time? Anything sporty. Golf, snooker, football, motocross.

What's the daftest work-related question you have ever been asked? There's a long list, but one that's more of a comment than a question tops it: "Don't worry about my pitch marks; the greens mower sucks them out."

What's your favourite piece of kit? It's got to be the turf iron, battered and old as it is.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Active, generous, happy.

What talent would you like to have? I'd like to be able to sing.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? I don't think there should be speed limits on motorways (even though I drive a van that's limited to 70mph now anyway).