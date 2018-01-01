Mark Roche - Piers Morgan, Donald Trump and Michael Jackson; some mad party!

Who are you? Mark Roche, Head Groundsman at the University of Birmingham and a father of two young daughters.

Who's your hero and why? Ron Saunders, for winning the European Cup for Villa.

What would you change about yourself? I'd lose weight.

What's your guilty pleasure? Piers Morgan.

What's been the highlight of your career so far? The South Africa Rugby Union World Cup squad camping at the university. We had to make the pitch Test standard.

What are your pet peeves? Whingeing staff.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Australia. I've always fancied it, and it's warm.

What's the best part of your job? Working with Mother Nature.

… and the worst? Mother Nature.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? To retire young and healthy, and play more golf.

Favourite record, and why? Bohemian Rhapsody. I was raised on Queen.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? Denise van Houten.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Ring in sick. Or buy an Audi RS7.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Winston Churchill, Michael Jackson and Lord Lucan.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? Donald Trump. He's as mad as a hatter.

Do you have any bad habits? Swearing a lot.

... or any good ones? I don't smoke.

Do you go to bed worrying about the next day's workload? Occasionally. Not often.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Do as you would be done by.

What's your favourite smell? Curry (I'm from Birmingham).

What do you do in your spare time? I play golf, watch Aston Villa and watch Warwickshire cricket. The rest of the time I spend with the family.

What's the daftest work-related question you have ever been asked? "What do you do in the winter when the grass doesn't grow?"

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Honest, loyal and reliable.

What talent would you like to have? I'd be able to sing.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? I wouldn't let people walk around with earphones in.