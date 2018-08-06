Iain Athersmith - Big eater, big bodied and big beard

Who are you? Iain Athersmith, volunteer groundsman at Willenhall Rugby Club.

Family status? Married. Two kids from a previous marriage.

Who's your hero and why? I don't have those.

What would you change about yourself? Lose some weight.

What's your guilty pleasure? Chocolate.

What's been the highlight of your grounds career so far? Seeing my kids play with enthusiasm.

What are your pet peeves? Smokers leaving cigarette butts outside.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Switzerland, skiing.

What's the best part of your job? Positive comments.

… and the worst? Negative comments from people who don't contribute.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? To be happy.

Favourite record, and why? Let It Be by The Beatles.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? Kylie [Minogue].

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Go to Switzerland.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Lawrence Dallaglio, John Lennon and Kurt Cobain.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? Me.

Do you have any bad habits? Eating too much.

... or any good ones? No.

Do you read? Only Pitchcare.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Purchase a compact tractor and a Quadraplay.

What's your favourite smell? Coconut.

What do you do in your spare time? Come here.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Overweight. Big beard.

What talent would you like to have? Musical. Probably guitar.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? More statutory bank holidays.