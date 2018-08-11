James Williams - Denzel Washington might well wonder what he's walked into!

Who are you? My name is James Williams. I'm from Wales. I'm an avid Swans supporter. Moved here two years ago and haven't looked back since.

Family status? I am single. Recently separated.

What would you change about yourself? I'd like to switch off at night.

What's been the highlight of your grounds career so far? Becoming the head groundsperson of this stadium.

What are your pet peeves? People cutting corners.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? The Bahamas.

What's the best part of your job? It's very rewarding.

… and the worst? Things which distract from the pitch.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? To be known as one of the best at what I do.

Favourite record, and why? I don't have a favourite album, but I like upbeat, funky disco.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? Margot Robbie.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Buy shares in Swansea City Football Club.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Conor McGregor, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Denzel Washington.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? Lionel Messi.

Do you have any bad habits? I bite my nails… a lot.

... or any good ones? I'm a good listener.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? Believe in yourself.

What's your favourite smell? Barbecues.

What do you do in your spare time? Anything that involves sport. Watching sport. Playing sport. Seeing my family.

What's the daftest work-related question you have ever been asked? "What do you do in the summer?"

What's your favourite bit of kit? The divotting fork.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Intense, fair, passionate.

What talent would you like to have? I'd like to be good at rugby union.