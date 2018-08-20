Jon Gamble - he may be a Liverpool fan!

Who are you? Jon Gamble, greenkeeper at Welshpool Golf Club.

Family status? Married with two boys.

Who's your hero? Stevie Gerrard.

What would you change about yourself? I'd interact with people more.

What's your guilty pleasure? I like lager and curry.

What's been the highlight of your grounds career so far? Winning the R&A scholarship.

What are your pet peeves? People who don't care about presentation.

If you could go anywhere right now, where would it be? Cuba.

What's the best part of your job? Feedback.

… and the worst? Sheep dung.

Do you have a lifetime ambition? I want to be the course manager of a links golf course.

Favourite record, and why? Silver Blue by Roxette.

Who would you choose to spend a romantic evening with? Rita Ora.

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do? Buy a machinery fleet.

Which three people, living or dead, would you invite to a dinner party? Nelson Mandela, Stevie G and Seve Ballasteros.

If you could be anyone for a day, who would it be and why? Mo Salah.

Do you have any bad habits? I can't think of any.

... or any good ones? I pay attention to detail.

Do you go to bed worrying about work? No.

Do you read (and what)? Industry magazines.

What's the best advice you have ever been given? "If you're going to do a job, do it properly in the first place."

What's your favourite smell? Curry.

What do you do in your spare time? I have two young boys. They take up a bit. But, golf and football too.

What's the daftest work-related question you have ever been asked? "Can you clear snow from the greens?"

What's your favourite bit of kit? Our fairway mower.

What three words would you use to describe yourself? Committed, lucky, glad.

What talent would you like to have? I can't fade a golf ball. It would be really useful to push it that way.

What law/legislation would you like to see introduced? It would be great if golfers had to respect the course as much as we do.