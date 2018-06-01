When your heritage as a machinery manufacturer and dealer dates back to 1816 you expect nothing less than the best. The Groundcare Division of Thomas Sherriff, which began in 1986, is based in East Lothian and with a further six branches provides comprehensive sales, parts and service support for commercial, agricultural and consumer equipment. The company has now become an official GKB Machines dealer, taking delivery of the first three machines, a Combiseeder, Sandfilller and SP100 Sandspreader.

Sherriff's had seen GKB products at a number of events and were impressed with the build quality but needed to see how they performed. "When we met GKB they came across as a forward-thinking company," says Thomas Sherriff's Groundcare Manager, Richard Scott, "and with a background in contracting and maintenance they have an exceptional insight into what groundsmen and greenkeepers need from products for maintaining sports turf and golf courses." Thomas Sherriff arranged with GKB's Operations Manager, Tom Shinkins, a series of product demonstrations for customers locally where the three machines were put through their paces.

The GKB Combiseeder was developed to meet market demand for a fast, efficient way of seeding and surface aerating with virtually no surface disturbance. The Sandfiller provides a fast solution to drainage with economic and environmentally friendly intensive aeration and sand filling in a one-pass action. The SP100 Sandspreader is a top dresser that conveniently mounts onto a turf truck such as the ProGator, Truckster or Workman.

"Seeing these machines in action the results were obvious and the quality exceptional," says Richard, "from the day Tom came and met us we have all got on well and he's always there with support should we need it. We're very pleased to be selling the product as GKB dealers."

Thomas Sherriff Groundcare Division covers the Lothian's & Borders regions.

www.gkbmachines.com 07495 883 617