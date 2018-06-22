Gleneagles, the iconic Scottish hotel and sporting estate, has announced the appointment of Craig Haldane as its new Golf Courses Manager.

South African Craig, a well-known figure in the global golf industry, joins Gleneagles from Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, where he held the position of Director - Golf Course Maintenance, and had led golf course operations at the iconic Middle East venue for the past 11 years.

Previous to this, Craig's international experience included senior roles at Nad Al Sheba Golf Club, Dubai; Riffa Golf Club, Bahrain; Ria Bintan Golf Club, Indonesia; and Fancourt Hotel, South Africa.

Craig arrives at Gleneagles as it prepares for the staging of two significant tournaments over the next 18 months - the inaugural European Golf Team Championships on The PGA Centenary Course this August and The Solheim Cup 12 months later - as well as the centenary of The King's Course next year.

The James Braid-designed King's Course will also welcome the 100th playing of the Scottish Stroke Play Championship this year, while The Queen's Course will see the second PING Scottish Mixed Championship.

Commenting on this important announcement, Gary Silcock, Director of Golf at Gleneagles, said: "I'm incredibly excited by Craig's appointment and his global experience and expertise will be a huge asset as we continue to invest in our golf business and customer experience.

"His industry knowledge and tournament preparation skills - The Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club stages the European Tour sanctioned Omega Dubai Desert Classic each year - will be invaluable. Bringing together Craig's experience with Scott Fenwick, our Director of Agronomy & Estates, who has 38 years of tournament expertise here at Gleneagles, is helping us create one of the strongest tournament teams in golf.

"We are now blending a growing international team with home-grown talent and Craig's appointment will allow us to further develop our succession planning goals within our Greens Team Apprentice programme, which started two years ago."

Craig's appointment at 'The Glen' coincides with the 850-acre Perthshire estate winning a host of industry accolades, including being named the 'No.1 Golf Resort in Britain & Ireland' by Golf World Magazine, and the 'Ultimate Golf Resort' at the recent 59club Awards.

Craig said: "Gleneagles is one of the world's great golf estates and the opportunity to work with Gary and the team to deliver the next chapter in its illustrious golfing history is something I am hugely looking forward to.

"The King's, The Queen's and The PGA Centenary Course are already recognised the world-over as exceptional golf experiences and I am confident that in my new role, and with the support of the incredible golf team at Gleneagles, we will be able to take the management, conditioning and preparation of all courses to the next level."

