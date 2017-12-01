The Amenity Forum has welcomed the news that glyphosate approval has been renewed for 5 years following a meeting of the relevant European Appeals Committee today. After the 5 year period, a new EU renewal application will be required.





Professor John Moverley, Independent Chairman of the Amenity Forum, commenting on the decision said ''It is an important active ingredient used in the amenity sector and has been proved to be safe to use following extensive analysis and review"

"The Forum always advocates an integrated approach to weed control utilising all methods available, cultural, biological, mechanical and chemical. However, glyphosate remains, in many situations, the most cost effective and efficient method ensuring safe, healthy and sustainable amenity spaces and sports surfaces fit for purpose and keeping Britain moving''