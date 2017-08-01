Golfsociëteit De Lage Vuursche, located in the Dutch province of Utrecht is the first golf club to purchase a fleet of E-Z-GO ELiTE Series golf cars in Europe. The delivery was made by local dealer Van der Pols.

The Dutch golfing society was also the first club in Europe to purchase a fleet of 10 E-Z-GO RXV golf cars in 2008. The new fleet comprises of 15 E-Z-GO RXV ELiTE golf cars, all of which feature integrated Textron Fleet Management GPS (TFM GPS).

Arnoud de Jager is the managing director at the club after being involved in the construction of the golf course as head greenkeeper in 2000. Arnoud has held his current position for 10 years now. Commenting on the recent investment, he said: "It feels great to be the first in Europe to adopt this new technology, and be able to offer our members a unique, immersive golfing experience. We have around 700 members, and our top priority is providing them with the best quality whether that is playing surfaces, clubhouse facilities or golf cars."

"Our maintenance team also loves the new vehicles; there is zero maintenance required on the batteries of the new golf cars, and they are light, which means there is less stress on the turf. The charging time has also been dramatically reduced, which saves us time and energy costs. It really was a no-brainer investment."

"Our relationship with Van der Pols and E-Z-GO is fantastic. We are very proud to be the first customers not once, but twice. A big part of our purchasing decision was due to the superb after-sales support from our dealer, and the knowledge that all of the staff have at the company. We couldn't have asked for a better experience, and we are very pleased with the results so far."

Andre Andrade, International Director of Golf Sales at Textron Golf said: "We are very appreciative of the support and confidence that Golfsociëteit De Lage Vuursche has placed in our E-Z-GO product range from day one. We believe the quality and innovation of our products are key in meeting the needs of our customers. We always listen to what they want when we design our products, and this is evident in the new ELiTE Series that we have recently launched. We have already received a huge volume of enquires and orders for the new golf cars, which is testament to the product development team at Textron Golf."

Golfsociëteit De Lage Vuursche is a members-only club which opened in 2000. The 18-hole course was designed by Kyle Phillips and is regarded as one of the best in the country. Facilities include a wellness centre, meeting rooms and a restaurant.

Find out more about E-Z-GO ELiTE Series vehicles: http://www.ezgo.com/Home/Golf/Fleet/ELiTE