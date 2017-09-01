GreenMech's new Arborist 150p will be on show for the very first time at the NEC in November, as well as showcasing a number of their most popular woodchippers. The GreenMech team will also be on hand to discuss the many aspects of the company's extensive range of professional chippers on stand H075.

Developed in response to the upcoming changes to emissions legislation effective from 2019, the new Arborist 150p is the latest addition to GreenMech's popular Arborist range and offers a cost-effective alternative to diesel powered models. Fitted with a 37hp Briggs & Straton Petrol engine, it can offer comparable performance to the higher horse-powered diesel engine of the existing Arborist 150, but at a much-reduced cost. Designed particularly for the disposal of waste brash, the diesel Arborist 150 is the top selling chipper in its class in Europe and will remain available for those customers for whom diesel remains their first choice. Also fitted with a petrol engine is the Arborist 130, a popular low-cost entry point for a hydraulic chipper.

For smaller jobs in tighter spaces the compact CS100, with its working width of just 760mm, is the ideal option for 'on the spot' chipping. A powerful yet compact workhorse, the CS100 can process solid timber of up to 100mm or large volumes of bushy material thanks to its wide, open in-feed chute. The CS100 is designed with the Professional Landscaper, Arborist or Parks Manager in mind.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to speak to the GreenMech Finance team, who will be on the stand to discuss the flexible finance options currently available, along with details of a special show offer. As standard, all of the machines within the GreenMech range come with an unlimited-hours, 3-year parts and labour warranty.