Robust brushcutters from Billy Goat are designed for cutting the toughest of overgrown areas. They plough through dense brush up to 6' high, as well as grass and weeds as tall as 8". Even saplings don't stand a chance!

These powerful brushcutters are unfazed by hidden items lurking in the grass. They make clearing vast areas, meadows and fields a breeze, as well as also being handy for clearing paths and tackling overgrowth that has perhaps got a little out of hand.

There are five models in the range offering a variety of options. All models have a 26" cutting width and a heavy duty blade spindle that is reinforced on four sides to tackle the toughest of cutting tasks with ease, as well as a rigid deck for extra stability. There are two self-propelled models with three speeds, both powered by 13hp petrol engines, and weigh in at 166kg. There is the choice of either a Briggs & Stratton or Honda engine.

There are three hydrostatic transmission models available, all powered by 13hp Honda petrol engines. These have the option of either pull or electric starting and feature a unique pivoting deck to offer increased manoeuvrability. The top of the range HHEU model also features optional height adjustment from 4.5cm to 9.5cm.

Billy Goat products are exclusively available in the UK through Henton & Chattell dealers nationwide.

See for yourself how Billy Goat tackles really tough jobs at www.billygoat.co.uk.