A haven for dog walkers, runners, playing kids and sports players in Hove has had its football pitch upgraded.

Brighton & Hove City Council appointed Essex-based ETC Sports Surfaces to the 70x31m pitch reconstruction at Hove Park, East Sussex.

The project consisted of the resurfacing of an existing Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) with a modern 3G artificial grass surface, fencing, pitch divider, sports equipment & associated works.

AGPs are commonly Astroturf, but ETC combine this surface with their 3G surface to make a more durable pitch that is all-weather.

ETC worked alongside Desso Sports UK, who supplied the iQ3 50 artificial grass, while Zaun Ltd manufactured and provided 225m of its Duo8 Super Rebound sports fencing system plus two pairs of double gates and one single leaf pedestrian gate.

Duo8 Super Rebound forms a robust play area that is highly durable, low maintenance and 'graffiti-proof', with great rebound properties similar to a wall and rubber inserts between panels and posts to keep 'rattle' during play to a minimum.

Hove Park is popular with local residents, dog walkers and runners. The park covers almost 40 acres and features a mix of large areas of open grass, mature trees, flower beds and recreational facilities.

At the eastern edge of the Park is the 'Fingermaze', a piece of public sculpture carved into the park and lined with stone and lime mortar. The Fingermaze is a giant fingerprint which incorporates a Cretan labyrinth within its whirling design.

The 3G football surface is growing in popularity among clubs and schools as one of the best synthetic pitches.

3G pitches are split into two broad varieties: the dynamic base, which is a hardwearing, cost-effective choice of synthetic grass surface; or the non-abrasive engineered base, considered the optimum 3G pitch with the ideal look, feel and endurance, providing the right shock and slide performance. A major advantage of modern all-weather artificial pitches is their adaptability.

www.etcsports.co.uk

www.zaun.co.uk