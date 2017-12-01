Stand B54 at BTME 2018 will once again be the place to be. Visitors can expect to learn about innovative new products and find out about exciting new Turf Rewards developments - and of course enjoy a much needed coffee from the ICL barista team.

The ICL stand will feature the Vitalnova range of biostimulants with a specific focus on Stressbuster. Visitors can find out more about the product and just how it has taken the industry by storm since its launch last year.

In further exploring methods to improve the health of a course then visitors to the stand may also benefit by learning more about Banner Maxx II, full information can be found on the Syngenta stand.

BTME attendees will also be able to pick up the new ICL 2018/19 Product Guide which features an up-to-date portfolio including some new and unique products and services. The comprehensive brochure, designed using feedback gathered from a wide range of end users detailing what they wanted to be included, will provide a detailed look into the company's market leading products as well as offering valuable technical information.

A visit to stand B54 will also be an ideal opportunity to find out about some exciting new developments in Turf Rewards including a new look website and the launch of a brand new app. The scheme, from ICL and Syngenta, provides the chance to earn points from purchases and convert them into a range of valuable agronomic or educational items.

Henry Bechelet, ICL Technical Sales Manager UK & Ireland and Dr Andy Owen, ICL International Technical Manager, will be passing on their invaluable knowledge in a Continue to Learn seminar entitled Granular vs. Liquid Nutrition which will take place on 24 January. In this session Andy and Henry will discuss the relative merits of granular and liquid applied approaches to turf nutrition.

Using up to date trial data, they will show the relative efficiencies of delivering nutrition in different ways as well as the cost beneﬁts from each. The aim of this session is to provide attendees with robust trial data that helps them formulate fully effective and integrated fertiliser programmes.

Henry will also be presenting What's in a Soil Analysis on 23 January. Henry will be focusing on the various types of soils ﬁne turf grow in and how the soil type impacts on nutrient availability. The session will present a great opportunity for greenkeepers to discover the correct way to take a soil sample and what key components they should be aware of when reading a soil analysis.

ICL is a long-term supporter of the Continue to Learn programme and has once again teamed up with BIGGA to provide the ICL Continue to Learn scholarship. The scholarship, worth approximately £500 per person, comprises three nights' hotel accommodation and a 15-hour education bundle. This year, Daniel Ashelby, assistant greenkeeper at Wilmslow; Michael Barnard, junior assistant greenkeeper at The Royal Automobile Club; Philip Billinghurst, assistant greenkeeper at Woburn; Michael Hughes, deputy course manager at Scotscraig and Simon Pyett, greenkeeper at Halesworth, will be the five BIGGA members making the most of the scholarship.

The ICL barista team will be on hand to provide refreshments on the stand at all times, so please come along and have a chat and enjoy a complimentary coffee.

