The Amenity Forum has recently opened for booking for its popular annual conference and exhibition. In 2018 it will be held once again at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent, on Tuesday, October 9th. The conference will be entitled 'Change, challenge and opportunity'

Once again it has an impressive range of speakers and the full programme can be found at www.amenityforum.co.uk The speakers include Professor Michael Eddleston from the University of Edinburgh who is set to provide an entertaining and informative presentation on Human Health issues and Francesca Baylis from Royal Holloway who will report on her ongoing research into biological control for weed, pest and disease control.

There will be updates on policy matters from senior staff from both the Environment Agency and the Chemicals Regulation Directorate. These will be followed by a series of leading speakers looking at the current issues within their own areas of amenity. During the conference category winners for the Amenity Sprayer Operator of the Year Awards will be

To book your place, contact Admin@amenityforum.net Delegate places are competitively priced thanks to our supporters who will be exhibiting throughout the event. For non-members, the rate is £85 + VAT or £75 + VAT if you book before September 1st. Member organisations receive a £10 discount on the above rates.

Professor John Moverley, Independent Chairman of the Amenity Forum, said ''This conference has attracted an enviable reputation for the quality of its speakers and the opportunity to network with the key people in our sector. Early bookings are recommended"