The confirmed withdrawal dates for iprodione have been announced by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) with effect 28th November.

5 March 2018 - for sale and distribution by any persons

5 June 2018 - for the disposal, storage and use of existing stocks by any persons

Maxwell Amenity Senior Technical Manager, James Grundy commented:

"The withdrawal of Iprodione has been on the horizon for some time, and the vote for non-renewal of this active substance reduces the tools available to turf managers at all levels of the industry. Whilst this is disappointing, it also provides a stimulating challenge and positive opportunity to fully embrace Integrated Turf Management (ITM) practices and new methods of operating. Working closely with key industry partners, it has been clear to us for some time that a proactive ethos to prevention is better than a reactive, curative approach. Applying the correct cultural, nutritional and agronomic principles to minimise disease can produce excellent results.

We will continue to work closely with our key partners, whilst at the same time purposefully striving for excellence by expanding our own range of non-pesticidal plant defence stimulating products. Essential, also, is effective communication, practical support and managing expectation to inform turf managers at all levels of the industry, how they can go about achieving the very best outcomes moving forward.

