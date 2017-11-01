Textron Golf, the Ipswich-based manufacturer of Jacobsen commercial mowing equipment, will be showcasing the new AR series and TR series at the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition (BTME) in Harrogate in January.

The new Jacobsen AR and TR series replaces the existing AR-3, TR-3 and Tri-King machines. Created with usability in mind, the new machines are built on a common platform, and are offered as standard or premium models.

The AR321 (standard model) and AR331 (premium model) are 3WD rotary triple mowers featuring 24.8hp Kubota diesel engines. The AR321 is fitted with relay control and analogue gauges as standard, for ease of use and serviceability. Brand new cutting decks offer a quick height-of-cut adjustment system and eliminate the need for castor wheels. The AR331 has additional features such as a digital information display, a joy stick control for lifting and lowering decks, and a superior comfort suspension seat. The AR331 also features AdaptiShift technology, allowing the decks to glide effortlessly side-to side to mow those hard-to-reach areas.

The TR320 (standard model) and the TR330 (premium model) are triplex cylinder mowers. The TR320 has many great features including the ability to raise the cutting units to a vertical position, reducing the width of the mower to a minimum of 1.55m, making transportation, access and storage a breeze. The TR330 also features the additional benefit of AdaptiShift technology, a superior comfort suspension seat and intuitive digital controls.

As one of the groundcare industry's major manufacturing companies, Textron Golf will also be showcasing other mowers and aeration equipment from Jacobsen plus Cushman utility vehicles, Iseki tractors and turf maintenance equipment from the Turfco and Ryan brands.