This is the title of this year's Amenity Forum conference and the programme announced promises to be as topical and relevant as ever. This major conference has very much become the must attend event for all involved or having an interest in weed, pest and disease control matters in amenity. It also can appeal to a wider audience for those just wanting to understand more about this important and diverse sector.

The conference will be held on Thursday, October 12th, at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton on Trent. The title 'Keeping Britain Moving' has been chosen to align with the Forum's ongoing and very successful campaign to communicate to the wider public the important and essential nature of weed, pest and disease management and why it impacts upon every UK citizen.

The opening session of the conference will commence with a policy update from Grant Stark from the Chemicals Regulation Department of HSE. This will be followed by two topical presentations focussing upon the challenges of keeping our cities and trains moving.

As well as a host if industry speakers, delegates will also hear from John Ledwidge, Head Groundsman at Leicester City, a pitch regarded as one of the best in the Premier League.

Professor John Moverley, Independent Chairman of the Forum, says 'The amenity sector has made substantial progress in promoting and adopting best practice and its influence and recognition. However there is more to do and certainly no lack of issues to discuss at our conference, now a major event in the amenity calendar'

Delegate rates are again being kept as low as possible. The standard rate is £65 plus VAT but, for those who book early before September 1st, there is a special discounted rate of £55 plus VAT

For further information go to our website www.amenityforum.co.uk The direct link is at http://www.amenityforum.co.uk/conference.html

To book your place contact admin@amenityforum.net