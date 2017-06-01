Kubota UK has announced the launch of its latest incentive programme, offering customers 0% finance across its RTV range.

This promotion is available on Kubota's RTV-X900, RTV400 and RTV500 machines, giving customers the opportunity to purchase one of these utility vehicles on the 0% finance scheme on a payment profile of 2+22 monthly payments.

The company says these models enable both groundcare and agriculture professionals to complete a wide range of tasks swiftly and easily.

Customers can take advantage of this offer until the 31st July 2017, receiving 0% finance across all three models from their nearest UK Kubota dealer.