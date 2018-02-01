Kubota UK is working in partnership with Redwings, the largest horse sanctuary in the UK, to support the charity's work in providing essential welfare and care for rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules nationwide.

Five of Kubota's innovative M5001 Series tractors have been supplied to Redwings by Norfolk-based agricultural dealer N Richardson Ltd. The tractors have been delivered to a number of Redwings' centres across Norfolk and are being used to help undertake critical day-to-day farm work.

Justin Pendrill, Redwings' Maintenance, Security and Transport Manager, said: "The most important factor in our decision making process when choosing our new tractor fleet was the added value they could offer to our on-site and farm operations. As a registered charity and publically funded, it's absolutely vital we maximise our return on investment, and the Kubota M5091 was the right choice for us".

Powered by a four cylinder Kubota V3800 diesel engine, the M5091 (95HP) features SCR and DPF under the bonnet for unobstructed forward visibility. As well as SCR and DPF, the tractor also incorporates a common rail system (CRS), a system to recirculate exhaust gases (EGR) and diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC). The combination of these technologies optimise the individual operation of each, reducing power consumption and lowering emissions.

In addition, a finger tip electro-hydraulic shuttle fitted as standard ensures smooth operation and simple handling, whilst the 40-ECO transmission with six synchronised gears and dual speed High-Lo technology allows operators to efficiently select the correct gear, optimising performance further. The electro-hydraulic shuttle, which avoids using the clutch, provides a fast and gradual change in direction that reduces emissions and increases user comfort and control.

The cab is designed to provide maximum operator control and comfort for jobs that demand excellent manoeuvrability, whilst the continuous glass creates almost 360o panoramic visibility, with reduced internal noise for greater safety. A sleek, down-sloping bonnet also optimises visibility and safety.

Justin continued: "The tractors we use are worked hard every day, so reliability is critical. Our vehicles, including the Kubota M5091 and the numerous Kubota RTV utility vehicles, are the lifeblood of our farms. We rely on them day in, day out."

Phill Brooks, one of Kubota's agricultural dealer managers, concluded: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Redwings Horse Sanctuary, one of the leading equine charities in the UK. The work and commitment its staff and volunteers put in to save and care for horses whose future would otherwise be bleak due to a number of factors like neglect, is second to none.

"The fact that Redwings chose five M5091's following extensive tractor trials demonstrates the in-roads we are making into the industry. The market wants solutions that are simple to use and that can add value to farming operations. The M5001 Series, at the forefront of innovation, delivers exactly that."

Kubota's independent agricultural dealer, N Richardson Ltd, provide Redwings with first class aftersales support. This includes having five service engineers on call 24/7, plus access to genuine Kubota parts, should they be needed.

For more information on Kubota UK call 01844 268000 or visit https://kuk.kubota-eu.com/agriculture/products/m5001/