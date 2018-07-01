Within the framework of Kubota's ongoing growth in Europe, Kubota Corporation has announced that it will invest €55 million in a new R&D Centre in Europe. The new site will be located in Crépy-en-Valois, France and will be fully operational in 2020.

Kubota Corporation continues to make significant investments into its expansion throughout Europe and will now invest in a brand-new R&D Centre that will be the Competence Centre of Engineering for agricultural tractor markets, and the base for Kubota's research activities for tractors in Europe region.

By establishing a best in class R&D Centre in Europe, embedding up to date engineering and validation tools, Kubota will develop cutting edge technology for their new models to meet the specific requirements of European farmers while keeping the Group's DNA: reliability, ease of use and best cost of ownership.

As part of Kubota's globalisation process, Kubota Corporation intends to boost its product development, in line with its aspirations to adapt to the specific needs of its host markets. The new center plays a vital role in this process, so Kubota will further develop agricultural machinery that is customised to work efficiently and effectively for local crops, field conditions and work processes.

Kubota, already present in about 100 countries worldwide, aims to continue growing internationally, and this latest investment will accelerate this expansion and growth. Since Kubota Holding Europe B.V. was launched in 2017, the company has reinforced its corporate identity in Europe, with employees synchronising processes and procedures so that there is a consistent approach to how all our business units work and can provide the best services and products for its dealers and end user customers.

Kubota's tractor sales continued to grow in Europe during 2017 and its products have received prestigious recognitions and awards in Europe, including the FIMA TECHNICAL NOVELTY Award for the Agri Robo autonomous tractor, and the TRACTOR DE ESPAÑA Award in the 'Specialty Tractor' category for the M5101 Narrow Advance Cab model.