Kubota will be showcasing a number of exciting new and enhanced machinery ranges at BTME 2018 as it continues to keep the needs of turf professionals at the heart of its product innovation.

Visitors to the show are encouraged to drop by the Kubota stand to see a host of market leading and high quality groundcare equipment designed specifically to offer greenkeepers increased levels of performance. New for 2018, the ZD1211 will be on display and has been designed to meet the ever-changing needs of turf professionals, delivering exceptional quality, performance and durability for its users.

Engineered specifically for superior cutting performance, the ZD1211 is equipped with a three-blade, 140mm deep deck that is available with a rear discharge system and optional mulching kit, ideal for use in golf course rough and around trees. Kubota's unique baffling system significantly improves mulching performance by increasing airflow to create uniformed and neat swathes of clippings.

For improved and consistent cutting, operators can choose between oscillating or rigid front axles modes, dependant on mowing conditions. The oscillating mode is designed to seamlessly navigate any terrain, whilst the rigid mode offers uniformed cutting, regardless of ground conditions.

In addition, powered by a three-cylinder Kubota 18.5kw diesel engine, the ZD1211 features an HST transmission for smoother responses even in the toughest conditions. It's 49-litre fuel tank, combined with its low fuel consumption, offers enhanced performance, cutting down the time expenditures usually necessary for fuelling.

Operator comfort is another key feature of this machine. Adjustable operating levers, thicker platform mat, deluxe high back suspension seat and elevated backrest / armrests ensure greater productivity whilst minimising fatigue.

Visitors to the stand will also get the opportunity to see the new B2 Series compact tractors, featuring Kubota's unique bi-speed turn innovation to provide operators with a much tighter turning circle, advanced manoeuvrability and reduced turf damage.

Also on display will be Kubota's current extensive range of front, walk behind and ride-on mowers, as well as an RTV-X900 utility vehicle.

Adrian Langmead, business development manager for Kubota UK's Groundcare Division, said: "Kubota has been one of the leading manufacturers of professional machinery for the golf industry for many years and continues to invest heavily in product innovation to ensure the ever-changing needs of turf professionals and greenkeepers are met. This is clear to see by the new products Kubota bring to market, as well as the enhancement of existing ranges to give operators the highest levels of performance.

"BTME provides Kubota with the ideal platform to not only showcase its innovative groundcare product range, but also the excellent aftersales proposition on offer through its extensive UK dealer network. With a team of Kubota industry experts on hand to discuss product technology, Kubota Finance packages and aftersales support and advice, turf professionals visiting the stand can be confident that all their requirements will be satisfied."