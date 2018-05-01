Kubota UK has announced the appointment of Martin Tyler as its Field Service Manager. This is a new management role created within the organisation to provide more support to its extensive independent dealer network and end-user customers.

Martin will take full responsibility and control of all Kubota UK field service activities. This will include field product quality reporting, Kubota's Customer Satisfaction Survey, Dealer Service Excellence, the development of service business activities and the resolution of any customer or dealer warranty enquiries.

Keith Miller, Service & Training Manager at Kubota UK, said: "At Kubota, we are constantly investing in new and innovative ways in which we can enhance the service we provide to both our dealer network and end-user customers. The creation of this new role will provide a more focused approach to Kubota UK's service provision, and is yet another example of our continued commitment to provide service excellence."

Bringing more than 20 years industry experience to his new role, Martin joined Kubota in 2014 as a Regional Service Manager for the East of England, before being promoted to Service Supervisor for Agricultural Tractors. Previous to this, Martin spent the majority of his career at a New Holland dealer. He started as an apprentice and quickly rose through the ranks of Senior Service Technician, Warranty Administrator and finally to Service Manager.

Martin commented: "Our dealer network plays a pivotal role in sustaining our position as a first-class machinery provider, so ensuring we can provide them the highest levels of service and support is paramount.

"The creation of this new role will enable Kubota to enhance its close working relationships with its dealers. It will ensure they have dedicated support and access to all the necessary tools and advice needed, to enhance their business operations. This in turn will lead to better service levels provided to our end-user customers."

For more information on Kubota UK visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.