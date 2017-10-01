Turf professionals looking for the most innovative and high quality groundcare equipment are being encouraged to go and see Kubota UK's newest groundcare solutions at this year's SALTEX.

The market leading machinery manufacturer is launching a number of new products on Stand C070, as well as promoting its innovative Kubota Care warranty programme and its first class aftersales support including genuine parts offering.

The new machines on the Kubota stand will include the company's new line of B1 (12hp to 24hp standard spec) and B2 (20hp to 31hp premium spec) compact tractors. There will also be an improved BX231 on display as well as a new zero turn mower - the ZD1211.

Adrian Langmead, Business Development Manager for Kubota UK's Groundcare Division, said: "We will be giving visitors to the show the opportunity to have an exclusive preview of a number of new machines that will be introduced into our industry leading range across 2018. These new models have all been designed to meet and exceed the ever changing needs of the market and are being launched as part of our ongoing commitment to raise the bar in the sector.

"Our products have earned a fantastic reputation for innovation, reliability and quality. The latest machines being launched continue to build on this, with a number of key features to maximise productivity, power and comfort. In addition, visitors can also find out more about Kubota Care, our unique extended warranty programme introduced to offer our customers complete peace of mind."

Adrian continued: "SALTEX is a great platform to showcase new solutions so we are really looking forward to the show and seeing as many groundsmen, greenkeepers, estates managers, turf professionals on our two stands over the two days."

The company will also be showcasing its world-renowned engines on Stand G085. Kubota's expert team will be on-hand to provide information on Stage V legislation, due to come into force in 2019, and to highlight why Kubota Engines are the answer.

For more information and to find your nearest dealer, visit www.kubota.co.uk