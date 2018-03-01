Kubota UK continues to expand its extensive range of market leading and high performance machinery solutions with the launch of its new professional zero turn ride-on mower.

Designed to meet the ever-changing needs of turf professionals, the ZD1211 offers exceptional quality and performance, combined with easy to complete maintenance.

Engineered to create a superior cut every time, the ZD1211 is equipped with a three-blade, 140 mm deep, 1.5m rear discharge deck, and optional mulching kit. This is combined with Kubota's unique baffling system, a new technology that has been specifically designed and developed in the UK to maximise mulching performance.

The ZD1211's innovations go further, with its front axle offering two positions, oscillating or rigid. This allows users to achieve their desired cut easier as the machine adapts to the terrain they're working with. In the oscillating position, the mower will follow the contours of the ground and in the rigid position, the mower will offer a uniformed cut.

The machine's front axle is also offset, which means the front wheels are aligned with the return stroke of the blades. This raises the grass where the wheels have travelled over, then cuts the grass to provide an even cut of excellent quality.

Powered by a three-cylinder Kubota 18.5kw diesel engine, the ZD1211 features HST transmission for smooth responses and easy directional change, including making a zero turn. Its 49-litre fuel load capacity, combined with its low fuel consumption, offers great autonomy, cutting down the time expenditures usually necessary for fuelling.

Operator comfort is another key feature of this machine. Adjustable operating levers and a luxury seat with reinforced suspension and elevated backrest ensure greater productivity whilst minimising fatigue.

For added convenience, routine maintenance of all of its critical parts and functions can be carried out with ease due to the accessible engine hood. The front axle also has the ability to be used as a jack to raise the front of the machine for general maintenance of the mower deck. This includes fitting a mulch kit, changing the blades or cleaning the deck, which can all be achieved with a reduced time scale as no tools are required.

Adrian Langmead, Groundcare Business Development Manager for Kubota UK, said: "This latest generation continues the evolution of Kubota's commercial mowing solutions. As a business, we are constantly looking at ways to enhance our product and service offering to ensure our end-user customers can do their jobs more productively and efficiently. The ZD1211 delivers the power and durability sought after by all turf professionals, with a mower deck that offers even faster and better cutting performance."

For more information on Kubota and its extensive range of solutions visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.