For turf professionals looking to purchase a new compact tractor in 2018, Kubota UK's new and improved B Series will leave them spoilt for choice.

The market leading manufacturer of groundcare equipment has introduced its new B1 (standard spec) and B2 Series (premium spec) tractors, which supersede its existing B Series range of compact tractors.

Adrian Langmead, Groundcare Business Development Manager for Kubota UK, said: "The launch of the B1 and B2 Series is all about evolution not revolution. Our B Series has been one of the most popular compact tractors on the market for years based on its performance, reliability and comfort. The B1 and B2 Series build on this even further, with a host of enhanced features to benefit our end-user customers."

The premium B2 Series builds on from the industry leading B50 Series. The four new models, ranging from 20-31kw, boast a wide range of features, including Kubota's unique Bi-speed turn, which enables operators to achieve a significantly reduced turning radius for increased maneuverability in tighter spaces. Three of the models feature Kubota's renowned 3-cylinder diesel engine, whilst the 31kw model is powered by Kubota's powerful 4-cylinder diesel engine.

Adrian continued: "The introduction of the B2 Series is all about raising the bar in the compact tractor sector. Kubota invests heavily in research and development and talking to the market to ensure the products and solutions that we bring to market meet and exceed the requirements of our customers. The B2 takes compact tractors to the next level. It's the first tractor in its class to feature an integrated cab design, giving operators 5% more interior space and reduced noise. The range also includes a rear 3-point hitch for substantial lifting capacity across a wide range of implements."

For those looking for more of a standard spec machine, the new B1 Series is the ideal choice. With four models ranging from 12 to 24kw, this latest series is an evolution of Kubota's most iconic and long standing B1 utility tractor range. Featuring refreshed styling, with a new slanted bonnet offering a clear view of all operations, the new B1 significantly enhances safety, control and comfort, whilst also reflecting the power and dependability the series has long been associated with.

Adrian concluded: "Kubota has been synonymous with innovation, performance and reliability within the groundcare industry for many years. Our latest standard and premium compact tractor ranges are a further reflection of our continued commitment to providing the industry with the best machines on the market that don't let users down and enable turf professionals to get the job done, time and again, efficiently and effectively."

For more information on Kubota's market leading groundcare solutions and to find your nearest dealer, visit www.kubota.co.uk or call 01844 268000.