The programme of events for BTME 2018 is quickly taking shape, with the latest announcement seeing the return of a popular comedian.

Ian Moore will be returning to the BIGGA Welcome Celebration sponsored by Textron Golf, where he will join television presenter and event host Naga Munchetty.

Ian occupies a unique position in British comedy. He is a regular on TV and radio, is a best-selling author and a headliner at London's world-famous Comedy Store.

Ian is a regular on BBC 5Live's Fighting Talk and BT Sport's The Football's On, and a sometime co-host and regular guest on TalkSport's The Warm Up.

The BTME Welcome Celebration is a popular fixture of the BTME calendar. Taking place on Tuesday 23 January 2018, the free-to-attend event begins at 5pm with attendees receiving a free drink upon arrival courtesy of BIGGA.

The event kicks off at 5.30pm and is a celebration of the achievements of BIGGA members throughout the previous year.

Those recognised will include:

BIGGA Life Members

BIGGA President and Vice President

Continuing Professional Development Milestones

Master Greenkeeper Certificates

BIGGA Photographic Competition

Toro Student Greenkeepers of the Year

Also revealed will be the winners of the BIGGA Awards 2018, with details of the finalists due to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The three awards categories are:

Championship Greenkeeping Performance of the Year sponsored by Rigby Taylor

Young Greenkeeper of the Year sponsored by Textron Golf

Greenkeeping Achievement of the Year sponsored by Baroness

Following the event there will be an informal drinks reception.

Ian Moore said: "I'm really chuffed to be asked back to the BIGGA Welcome Celebration, and especially back to Harrogate as I left a pair of cuff-links in the hotel last year and they promised to hold on to them."

Tickets for BTME, Continue to Learn and GolfBIC can be booked online with links available on every BTME event page on the BTME and BIGGA websites.

Visit http://btme.org.uk/ for more information.