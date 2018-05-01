Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis.

With temperatures expected to be below normal early on, average during the mid-month and higher than usual as June draws in, expect May to feel like a welcome, gentle ramp into more summery conditions.

It will be a perfect time to aid growth by introducing nitrogen-encouraging feeds and to undertake necessary work without as much threat from disease. Read more via the link below.

Our diaries are here to offer some guidance on the work required during the coming month. They are not set in stone, and local conditions will determine the work schedule.

Don't forget, you can also use our Pitchcare Forum, where members can ask for and offer advice on the whole range of sports turf surfaces issues.

