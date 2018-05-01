  1. See All
  2. Authors
  3. Categories
  4. Dates
  5. Issues

0 New appointment at Major Equipment

Major Equipment has announced the appointment of Keith McCormick as their new Scottish and North of England sales representative, replacing Ivor Dobson who is retiring from the company after 14 years.

Keith joins Major Equipment from Walter Watson where he was responsible for sales throughout Ireland and the UK. With an eight-year tenure at Walter Watson, Keith is already a familiar face to the Scottish dealer network.

"We're delighted Keith has joined the Major team," says Eoin Murphy, Major UK General Manager, "he brings a wealth of technical and industry knowledge and we're very much looking forward to working with him."

"The Major product range is impressive with a great reputation for clever design and product reliability," says Keith. "I'm really excited to be a part of the Major team."

Major Equipment Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of a comprehensive range of tractor mounted park and turf mowers for the UK municipal market.

For more information visit www.major-equipment.com.

Recent Articles
Editorial Enquiries Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood

01952 897416
editorial@pitchcare.com

Customers Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

01952 898516
peter@pitchcare.com

Subscribe Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.