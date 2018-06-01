Greenfingers, based in Midlothian, Scotland, have renewed their fleet of Etesia groundcare equipment by purchasing 14 Pro 46 PHCS pedestrian mowers and a Buffalo 100 BPHP ride-on mower.

Established in 1991, Greenfingers offers professional garden and grounds maintenance and commercial soft landscaping throughout the Lothians, Borders and Fife.

The contractor has been relying on a wide range of Etesia equipment for a number of years, and proprietor Jason McCran revealed how it all started.

"I had initially heard of Etesia through press articles in trade magazines - there were always good reviews and people seemed to rate them highly. That was a long time ago now and we've been buying the machines for as long as I can remember and every member of the team feels confident using them."

As part of his fleet renewal, Jason purchased 14 Etesia Pro 46 PHCS pedestrian mowers and a Buffalo 100 BPHP ride-on mower.

Jason's team use the Buffalo BPHP for the larger green space areas that the company maintains. Featuring a 100cm cutting deck and a 20.5HP diesel Perkins engine, up to 12,000sq.m. of grass can be cut and collected per hour. The efficiency of the unique cutting system allows professionals to work faster and operators see increased productivity as the Buffalo 100 excels when used on wet grass or in the rain. This machine is also fitted with a built-in grass collector with a capacity of 600 litres, and the hydraulic emptying system is controlled from the driver's seat.

The Etesia Pro 46 PHCS offers extreme versatility with the ability to cut, collect and mulch without the need for an accessory. Built upon the DUOCUT concept of combining 100% collection and 100% mulching decks together, the Pro 46 PHCS delivers high performance without compromising the results of either of the functions. By crushing the grass finely, even if it is long and wet, it excels in its collection abilities. Fitted with a powerful 5HP Honda engine, the PHCS offers low vibrations with 'soft grip' handle bars which can fold for easy transportation.

"We predominately use the pedestrian mowers on small grass areas on grounds where we work with property managers, or around sheltered complexes for housing associations," says Jason. "We find that by using the PHCS, we can govern the speed better because you can cut with it as quick as the operator can move".

"The majority of our work is cut and collect and the Etesia mowers do this in wet weather better than any other mower that we've tried. This is what particularly drew us to them because in Scotland we are prone to rain throughout the summer months. We've never had any issues with Etesia equipment; they do the job to an extremely high standard and we have no reason at all to change."

For further information, please contact Etesia UK on 01295 680120 or visit www.etesia.co.uk