National green services provider Glendale has boosted its senior management team with the appointment of Martin Ford.

In his new role of national sales manager, Martin will be responsible for identifying new opportunities within the private and public sectors, maintaining relationships with existing clients and developing new relationships with potential clients across the country.

The 39-year-old joins Glendale from Assist Solutions Group, where he was head of business development.

Martin, who has 20 years of experience in the green services industry, was previously business development manager at Flora-Tec Ltd, following a role as business development executive at Gavin Jones.

Mike Brunskill, sales and marketing director at Glendale said: "Martin is an excellent addition to the team, his experience and expertise make him the perfect fit for the company. With his insight we're in a solid position to strengthen our existing relationships and continue expanding our portfolio."

Martin added: "Glendale has a fantastic reputation and it is heading in the right direction so I'm pleased to be joining the team at such an exciting time."

"I am looking forward to helping to extend the brand into the private sector, while showcasing the innovations and technologies we have to revolutionise the services we provide."