ICL has announced the appointment of Craig Lalley as its new Technical Area Sales Manager covering North East England, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Craig joins ICL with a wealth of experience having spent his entire working career within the turf and landscape industry. It all started in greenkeeping where Craig enjoyed 13 years working on golf courses. He then moved into amenity sales before joining Mansfield Sand as Football and Golf Sales Manager - a position he excelled in for the past four years before joining ICL.

Complimenting Craig's experience is his impressive list of qualifications which includes BASIS, Level 2 and 3 in Amenity Sports Turf, a Technical Certificate, a degree module in Construction & Design and certificates PA1, 2 and 6 in the Safe Use of Pesticides.

Craig starts his new role with ICL on 1st May and will be responsible for providing support to distributors and end users by offering high quality technical advice and product recommendations as well as creating tailored nutritional and disease control programmes.

