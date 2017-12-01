Etesia, the exclusive distributor of Pellenc battery-powered equipment in the UK, has announced the appointment Scamblers who will now be distributing Pellenc's complete product range in the Cambridgeshire area.

Scamblers was first established in 1974 and the family owned business specialise in supplying compact tractors, bank tractors, mowers, utility vehicles and turfcare and groundcare machinery for every aspect of turf and grounds maintenance.

Having seen the emergence of battery powered equipment over recent years, sales director Ed Scambler, admits that it has been a case of trial and error in selecting the ideal range of equipment suitable for his customers who operate in the commercial market.

"We have tried working with a number of different battery and cordless manufacturers," he says.

"We've known about Pellenc since it first came into the country and we believe it has set the industry standard - it really is at the top end of the market. Until now there hadn't been an opportunity to distribute Pellenc products so we are absolutely delighted to be working with them. It's a truly professional brand and with a 3 year warranty on products and fantastic customer support, we know that we are in good hands - which in turn means our customers will be."

As Ed says, the addition of the Pellenc range of equipment will present Scamblers' customers with a lighter, odourless, noise-free and more cost effective alternative to petrol powered machinery. Pellenc has developed the most comprehensive range on the market leading the way in terms of performance, lightness and durability. The extensive product range features an impressive portfolio - from chainsaws, pole saws and hedge cutters to grass strimmers, brushcutters and mowers.

Not only will users be able to comfortably achieve a full day's work without having to re-charge the battery but they will see a huge amount of savings by eliminating the necessity of purchasing fuel. Furthermore, users will be contributing to protecting the environment by reducing the consumption of fossil fuels and noise pollution - something which Ed believes will be of huge benefit to his customers in Cambridgeshire.

"We are looking forward to promoting the green credentials, not only pollution in terms of fumes but noise pollution as well. Within Cambridge we have a lot establishments where noise pollution can be just as disruptive and as damaging as the fumes. With that in mind we can see the Pellenc brand being ideal for our customers who operate in universities, parks, hospitals and schools.

"There is a growing demand for green technology and equipment like Pellenc is the future."

For further information, please contact Etesia UK on 01295 680120 or visit www.etesia.co.uk.