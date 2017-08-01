MTD Speciality Turf Products, manufacturers of the ATT TMSystem™ and the Cub Cadet Infinicut™, have announced the appointment of Dougie Archibald as Territory Sales Manager. The increase in sales has necessitated the need to split the country in two to better tailor the sales and service of their product range - Dougie taking care of the North and Vinny Tarbox the South.

Dougie is an established name within the industry, gaining a wealth of experience having worked in the turfcare sector since leaving school. His career began at Murrayfield Stadium, the home of Scottish Rugby, where he worked his way up from Apprentice Groundsman through to Deputy Head Groundsman. Following this he's held various sales management positions within dealer groups and leading machinery distributors in the golf and groundcare sectors.

"We're delighted to have Dougie on board," said GM John Coleman, "this is the next step in expanding our sales activities in the UK and also across Europe. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the market in the North so we can now look forward to developing new distribution networks and delivering a more tailored service across the country and beyond."

Commenting on his appointment Dougie said, "I'm very excited to be taking up this new position and working with such a technologically advanced range of kit. I'm looking forward to exploring new opportunities in the market and meeting customers, both old and new - like on the MTD stand at this year's Saltex exhibition."