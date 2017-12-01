Reesink Turfcare's Scotland service branch in Livingston continues to expand with the appointment of a new sales representative, Daniel Tomberry.

Daniel brings over a decade's experience in sports turf to his sales role at Reesink's Livingston branch, which goes from strength to strength in its second year, and working with golf clubs in Glasgow and south west Scotland.

Daniel says of his new role: "For years, the idea of having a sales role in the industry has really appealed to me and I've been waiting for the right opportunity. This position at Reesink was what I was waiting for."

Daniel has a broad range of experience in the sports turf industry: "By working my way up from apprentice greenkeeper at a prestigious Scottish golf club to head groundsman at East Dorset Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, I've gained a wide range of industry knowledge which I believe will serve me well in this new role.

"This practical knowledge will enable me to relate to customers, understand what they want to achieve, and know which products will best suit their needs."

Regional manager for Scotland and north England, George MacDonald, explains why he hired Daniel: "Daniel has a great deal of experience in the industry and has worked with Toro machinery for many years. He respects the brand, is professional, articulate and enthusiastic.

"With all of this going for him, I have no doubts that Daniel is going to excel in his new position and be of great help to customers in the south west of Scotland," George concludes.

Reesink Turfcare - 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk, or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk