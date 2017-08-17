  1. See All
0 Nick from Charterhouse ‘tines’ the knot!

Charterhouse Turf Machinery's Sales Manager Nick Darking had a rather urgent appointment at Old Thorns Golf Club on Friday 21st July - but not to drop in the latest piece of kit, instead to get married to his fiancée Helen! They were joined by 60 of their closest family & friends for the ceremony, before further guests arrived to join the celebrations at the evening's reception.

Following their special day, the couple then headed off to Paphos in Cyprus to enjoy a 'family-moon' with their nearest and dearest. Congratulations Nick & Helen!

