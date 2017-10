Sports covered are bowls, cricket, rugby, football, golf and tennis

Autumn is definitely here, with those colder nights and heavy morning dews. All sports will be flat out either getting their surfaces ready for play or finishing off their renovations before the winter arrives. I know we have had some mild winters recently, but we can't assume that is always going to be the case. Be prepared is always a sensible philosophy. Autumn is definitely here, with those colder nights and heavy morning dews. All sports will be flat out either getting their surfaces ready for play or finishing off their renovations before the winter arrives. I know we have had some mild winters recently, but we can't assume that is always going to be the case. Be prepared is always a sensible philosophy.

Our diaries are here to offer some guidance on the work required during the coming month. They are not set in stone, and local conditions will determine the work schedule.

Don't forget, you can also use our Pitchcare Forum, where members can ask for and offer advice on the whole range of sports turf surfaces issues.

Enjoy.

Click here for the diaries.