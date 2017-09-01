  1. See All
  2. Authors
  3. Categories
  4. Dates
  5. Issues

0 Pitchcare continue with RCA sponsorship

Pitchcare are, once again, delighted to sponsor the 2017 Racecourse Groundstaff Awards, along with last year sponsors Watt Fences and Fornells.

Now in its seventh year, the individual awards include those for Groundstaff at the racecourses judged to be the best Flat, Jump and Dual Purpose tracks. Each of the winning racecourses will receive a monetary prize and a memento to keep.

In addition to the winners in the individual categories, one of these three Groundstaff teams will be named overall champions as decided by the sponsors. The overall champion will be announced at the 2017 Showcase Awards Ceremony which will take place at Newbury Racecourse on 16th November. This brings together the two major sets of awards that recognise excellence and innovation on racecourses.

Caroline Davies, RCA Racecourse Services Director, said: "The hard work and dedication of Groundstaff across Great Britain's racecourses ensures exceptional facilities and outstanding racing surfaces at every level of the sport. It is always very pleasing to reward those that have gone above and beyond and this year will be no different."

Look out for further news and announcement of the winners in due course.

Recent Articles
Editorial Enquiries Editorial Enquiries

Contact Kerry Haywood

01952 897416
editorial@pitchcare.com

Customers Advertising

Contact Peter Britton

01952 898516
peter@pitchcare.com

Subscribe Subscribe to the Pitchcare Magazine

You can have each and every copy of the Pitchcare magazine delivered direct to your door for just £30 a year.