Rain Bird, a global leader in irrigation system innovation, design and supply, is working in partnership with the Golf Club Managers' Association to offer a professional development opportunity to an aspiring individual with a determination to make their mark in club management.

Launched at the GCMA 2017 Conference in November, it will see the candidate receive a fully-funded place on the ASQ L5 Diploma in Golf Club Management - delivered by the golf club management partnership of GCMA, The PGA and BIGGA. They will also receive consultation with business mentors from Rain Bird and the GCMA, and a full review of their golf club's irrigation system.

A well-designed, installed and maintained irrigation system featuring the latest technologies, coupled with good irrigation and water management practices, results in multiple benefits for any club, on and off the course. Rain Bird wants to help more golf clubs benefit from 'The Intelligent Use of Water', and is committed to working with and supporting club and course managers to achieve this through the GCMA.

Candidates must be committed to making the necessary commitment to complete the qualification and should have an appreciation for the role progressive agronomy plays in a club's success.

Applications are open now at www.gcma.org/bursary and close at 5pm on 31st January 2018. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview, with the successful candidate being announced on 1st March. They will begin the ASQ L5 Diploma in Golf Club Management at the induction day on 10th April.

All shortlisted candidates will receive a complimentary site visit from a Rain Bird Europe representative to review their current system and offer support and advice.

The CEO of the GCMA, Bob Williams, said: "We've enjoyed working closely with Rain Bird this year, through our events and publications, to communicate the importance of clubs managing water more effectively. This is an excellent opportunity for someone, who might not have otherwise been able, to progress their career in golf club management, and I'd like to thank Rain Bird for their support."

For more details and to apply visit gcma.org.uk/bursary.