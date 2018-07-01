Blenheim Palace, located in Oxfordshire, and the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, has taken delivery of a Ransomes MP495 cylinder mower to maintain its prestigious gardens. Delivered by local dealer The Turney Group, this purchase is a continuation of the long-standing relationship between Ransomes, The Turney Group and Blenheim Palace.

From left to right: Robert Millar, Area Sales Manager, The Turney Group, Hilary Wood, Head of Gardens at Blenheim Palace, Trevor Wood, Operator at Blenheim Palace, Bernard Guilford, Area Sales Manager, The Turney Group.

Blenheim Palace is the principal residence of the Dukes of Marlborough, and the only non-royal English country house to hold the title of 'palace'. The Palace was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987 and welcomes around 800,000 visitors every year.

Hilary Wood, Head of Gardens at Blenheim Palace, manages a team of 10 full-time and six part-time staff who are tasked with manicuring 120-acres of gardens, and some of the 2000-acres of parkland across the 12,000-acre estate.

"We have a lot of land to maintain at Blenheim Palace, and it's important that we have the correct machinery for the job," Hilary said. "We have been using Ransomes ever since I first arrived in 1981; so more than 37 years. We have had Ransomes Commander mowers in the past, which have been brilliant, and we have now opted for the new Ransomes MP495, which we have been using since April, and it has exceeded all expectations.

The old Ransomes Commander alongside the new Ransomes MP495

"We have a very happy relationship with our dealer; it's a family-run business and we receive a very friendly, personalised service. We can always rely on them to be with us whenever we need them, which is something we haven't had from other suppliers in the past. The Turney Group always let us demo a machine over a period so that we can try it in various conditions and make an informed decision. This gives us confidence in the purchase we make."

Trevor Wood is an operator at Blenheim Palace. Commenting on the new machine, he said: "It's a great mower; it has a quiet cab, it's easy and comfortable to drive, all of the controls are in the right place, and the air conditioning has been very handy with the hot temperatures!

"We use the MP495 to maintain garden areas; we know Ransomes is a reliable brand and has the ability to produce a pristine finish. People come from all around the world to visit Blenheim Palace, and they expect to be blown away; it is our job to produce the best possible presentation, and we know that the Ransomes mower and the back-up and support from The Turney Group will allow us to achieve this."