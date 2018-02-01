Continental Landscapes, a leading grounds maintenance company, has taken delivery of 33 pieces of machinery from Ransomes. This latest investment marks a 20-year relationship between Continental Landscapes and Ransomes. PA Turney demonstrated and sold the machinery, having nurtured the relationship between the companies for more than two decades.

Left to right: Robert Millar of PA Turney, Tom Dew of Continental Landscapes and Nathan Walker of Ransomes

Continental Landscapes was established in 1989 and currently has more than 20 U.K. branches. It has a diverse portfolio of clients including local authorities, government departments, industrial and commercial concerns, housing associations, sports clubs and private individuals. The company also employs more than 700 people.

Tom Dew is the plant and machinery manager at Continental Landscapes, having joined the company in 1991. Commenting on the relationship with Ransomes and PA Turney, Tom said: "We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with both Ransomes and PA Turney. Ransomes make quality machines which are British built. Impressively, its rotary mowers cut like cylinders as they can cut lower than other machines."

"Service and back-up is a huge consideration for us. In my opinion, there is no better dealer than PA Turney. They look after all our branches, and if we need assistance at one of our branches in Scotland, they will travel from Oxfordshire and be there the next day. The combination of exceptional machinery and back-up support is the reason that we keep returning to Ransomes and PA Turney."

Amongst the new machinery are two Parkway 3 cylinder mowers, 28 HR300 rotary mowers with Müthing decks, two MP493 rotary mowers and one MP495 cylinder mower.

Continental Landscapes was one of the first customers invited to test the new Ransomes HM600, a collaboration between Ransomes and Müthing; it will be launching in 2018.

Commenting on the relationship and the machinery, Municipal National Accounts Manager at Ransomes Nathan Walker, said: "It is testament to the design and manufacturing teams at Ransomes, and the staff at PA Turney that Continental Landscapes has been a loyal customer for so many years. I hope this continues with our future developments such as the new HM600; the feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive. It's going to be an exciting year ahead for all concerned!"