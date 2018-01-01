It's a popular combination that just makes sense when flexible controller meets smart sprinkler: the intuitive Toro Lynx control system and Infinity sprinklers. Visitors to BTME saw this innovative duo on the Reesink Turfcare stand.

'Interchangeable' and 'future-proof' are the buzzwords of the irrigation industry. Ensuring any investment provides the best return and utmost longevity is simple when sprinkler externals, for example, can be left and only the internals changed out when required. Or when irrigation can be controlled off-site by the millimetre, dependant on the current weather conditions. All of this, and more, can be done by Toro's Lynx and Infinity, both of which are widely thought of as the future of irrigation.

Toro's Lynx irrigation control system software is fast, intuitive and provides greenkeeping and grounds professionals with all the information they need to better manage their water and resources. It is the only PC-based control system for golf and irrigated sports venues available from Toro because, quite simply, no other is needed, Lynx can do everything.

It features real time reactions to weather station and pumpset events, plus in-depth reports, intelligent diagnostics and high-resolution map graphics. Also on display will be Toro Turf Guard wireless soil sensors that link directly into the control system software.

Infinity sprinklers deliver all the quality benefits of increased efficiency, enhanced course appearance and improved playing conditions, for which Toro is renowned. But with the big, added benefit of 'Smart Access', which makes every element - big or small, mechanical or electrical - easily accessible from the top of the unit.

It means an end to digging out the sprinkler for adjustments, avoiding consequent damage to the playing surface and all the time spent rectifying this.

Joining Lynx, Infinity and Turf Guard on the BTME stand were the T5, T7, Flex series, Flex B series and 590GF series sprinklers, which are fitted with Precision sprays and rotating nozzles.

Robert Jackson, irrigation manager at Reesink, says: "We see so many customers take advantage of the technological benefits of Lynx and Infinity future-proofing systems and bringing interchangeable maintenance to the face of their irrigation management."