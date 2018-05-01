Reesink Turfcare has announced the amalgamation of the Nurney-based Professional Machinery Services (PMS) business into Reesink Turfcare IRE Ltd, as part of its investment plans for its Ireland business structure.

Reesink managing director in Ireland, Richard Harris, centre, welcomes Michael and Michelle Fleming to Reesink's customer service team at Reesink's Ireland premises, in Nurney, Co Kildare

Reesink reached an agreement with the directors of PMS, Michael and Michelle Fleming, which sees them both join the Reesink customer service team at Reesink's Ireland premises, also in Nurney, Co Kildare.

PMS was an independent authorised Toro service centre for 13 years, and Michael has been technically involved with the Toro brand for almost 20 years. He joins Reesink in the role of operations manager to oversee technical support services directly to customers in the South Leinster area, and to the broader network of existing authorised Toro service centres. Michelle provides a similar focus, taking up the role of service and parts administrator.

Richael comments: "Both Michelle and I are looking forward to combining dealership, technical and customer relations experience with the resource of Reesink to help further strengthen and grow the brand in Ireland."

This is just the start of Reesink's investment in the brand in Ireland as Reesink managing director in Ireland, Richard Harris, explains: "The addition of Michael and Michelle to the team is a great step forward for our plans to invest in experience and it won't stop there. We expect to recruit additional technical roles, and also add a demonstrator to the team this year to enhance both our customer service and enquiry response times.

"Our investment plans for business growth has customer support at its foundation. Therefore, we are very pleased to have been able to recruit two experienced people with a strong reputation for customer service and extensive experience with the Toro brand built up over many years. Growing the team like this enhances our support for Toro fine turf and grounds customers in Ireland."

Roon Hylkema, managing director of the Reesink Turfcare parent company in The Netherlands, concludes: "We see a long-term opportunity for Reesink and the Toro brand going hand-in-hand with an improving economic and investment outlook in Ireland. With parts and equipment on site and highly qualified service technicians, we will be in a position to maintain customer satisfaction levels on a par with all our European operations."