Initiated originally in 2015, synthetic maintenance specialists Replay Maintenance are pleased to announce they have expanded their partnership with England Hockey for a further two years. This new agreement sees Replay become the sole Official Maintenance Partner, providing practical pitch maintenance as well as support and educational services to clubs around the country.

For many years, Replay have responded, advised on and rejuvenated a huge amount of synthetic pitches across the full spectrum of sports. As hockey continues to experience recognition on and off the pitch, this partnership ensures England Hockey have the necessary knowledge and expertise to provide the highest standards of service and playing surfaces to the hockey community. Affiliated clubs can benefit from the fruits of the partnership which range from free surface inspections and discounted rates on synthetic pitch maintenance through to education and training to help regional teams and clubs understand the importance of regular maintenance.

Commenting on the agreement Jon Cockcroft, Commercial Director of England Hockey said, "'We are delighted to have renewed our partnership with Replay Maintenance through until 2018. As market-leaders in pitch maintenance the work Replay undertake with clubs and schools around the country positively impacts the hockey community. Through the wide range of pitch care they provide it ensures fantastic playing surfaces for all. We look forward to working with Garry and his team as hockey continues to make positive strides on and off the pitch."

Replay Director Garry Martin added, "To be selected as the sole Official Maintenance Supplier to England Hockey is testament to the knowledge, experience and high level of service Replay continuously offer and are now renowned for. It's a great privilege to be working together in partnership with England Hockey and we will strive to continue the great work we've started with clubs and facilities nationwide in improving synthetic turf surfaces and maintenance practices."

Formed in 2003, England Hockey is the National Governing Body for hockey in England. It is responsible for the governance and development of the sport in the country from the grass roots and domestic level to preparing the Great Britain teams for the Olympic Games.