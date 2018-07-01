Rochester and Cobham Park Golf Club in North Kent, which has taken delivery of eight new Toro machines, credits Toro with leaving "satisfying" results in its wake as it looks to the future and promises to welcome more Toro machines within the next five years.

Danny Dalton, acting head greenkeeper, on one of the club's new Greensmaster 3250-D greensmowers, with club manager John Aughterlony in the middle shaking hands with Reesink's Richard Wood

According to Danny Dalton, acting head greenkeeper, the decision to go with Toro and Reesink Turfcare was an easy one to make. From his experience of using the brand at The London Golf Club, Danny says quite simply: "if you want the best results, you get Toro".

"Greenkeeping is a tough job, so whatever you can do to make it easier is a good thing. Toro is easy to work with and its outstanding build quality means maintenance is less time-consuming.

"But the main appeal is the quality of cut it delivers. To do your work and be able to look back at what you've done and feel 100 percent happy with it is so satisfying, and ultimately what we're all in it for."

Adding even more appeal to choosing Toro was the fact that Reesink Turfcare is an official distributor in the UK. Danny says: "Just like you choose Toro for the best results, it's wise to choose Reesink for its customer service. We don't have a bad word to say about the support we receive, in particular that from Richard Wood, our rep, who is excellent to deal with."

The order, which consists of two Reelmaster 5610 machines, two Reelmaster 3100 with sidewinders, two Greensmaster 3250-D greensmowers, a ProCore 648 aerator and a Workman MDX-D is, says Danny, the start of an ongoing relationship: "The plan is we will order more Toro over the next five years, I am aiming for a 'red shed'! Not only do we have our members to keep happy, but we have a comprehensive and varied events calendar too, and there's no doubt Toro and Reesink are the partners we need to make sure the course presents at is consistent best."

